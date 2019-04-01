Tom Brady jokes about retirement in first tweet

In his first-ever tweet, six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady chose to troll football fans everywhere.
Brady tweeted on Monday: "I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting."
I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFGâ Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
But Patriots fans ... and Bill Belichick can exhale, Brady isn't retiring just yet. He's just one of the latest athletes to make a splash on Twitter (and take advantage of gullible folks). Remember when Tony Romo wrote "9" in his first tweet?
Was this a bad joke?â Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
Brady wasn't the only one to join in the April Fool's Day fun. The Chicago Bears said they would wear triple-digit jerseys to commemorate the team's centennial season.
Be extra careful pursuing social media today.
Welcome to Twitter, Tom!