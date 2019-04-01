Tom Brady jokes about retirement in first tweet

In his first-ever tweet, six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady chose to troll football fans everywhere.

Brady tweeted on Monday: "I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting."

But Patriots fans ... and Bill Belichick can exhale, Brady isn't retiring just yet. He's just one of the latest athletes to make a splash on Twitter (and take advantage of gullible folks). Remember when Tony Romo wrote "9" in his first tweet?

Brady wasn't the only one to join in the April Fool's Day fun. The Chicago Bears said they would wear triple-digit jerseys to commemorate the team's centennial season.

Be extra careful pursuing social media today.

Welcome to Twitter, Tom!