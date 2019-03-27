Lamar Jackson working with Ravens WRs in Florida

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson topped the 200-yard mark just once as a passer the past regular season with a 204-yard effort in Week 16.

Jackson, a dual-threat quarterback, likely understands he needs to improve in throwing the football and has been working out in Florida during the offseason.

"I know he's throwing quite a bit," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "He's got a quarterback trainer down there he's working with."

Jackson isn't short of familiar targets to throw to, as members of the Ravens' receiving corps are training with him.

"A number of the receivers have gone down to work with him," Harbaugh said. "He's got other receivers, other places -- I don't know who they are -- but he's been throwing regularly and I think he'll ramp that up even more as he gets closer."

"A number of the receivers have gone and worked with Lamar." pic.twitter.com/FsEuP6k4xT â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 26, 2019

The Ravens head coach didn't name which wide receivers from his roster are in Florida, but building chemistry in the passing game takes on importance when considering Michael Crabtree and John Brown are no longer on the team.

While new offensive coordinator Greg Roman said in February that he wants to tailor the offense to Jackson's skill set, preventing defenses from stacking the box starts with Jackson's ability to thrown the football.

In 2018, Jackson appeared in 16 games with seven starts and completed 99 of 170 passes (58.2 percent) for 1,201 yards with six touchdowns against three interceptions. He threw the ball less than 38 percent after replacing Joe Flacco as the starter, but showed his skills as a rusher by producing 695 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 147 attempts, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Working with his receivers now can only help Jackson find balance within the offense when the Ravens begin the offseason workout program in mid-April.