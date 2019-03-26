Free agency roundup: Raiders sign QB Landry Jones

The Oakland Raiders further bolstered their quarterback room on Tuesday when they announced the signing of Landry Jones. Terms were not disclosed.

Jones was most recently signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fall of last year, but was cut and did not play in 2018. Previously, he played five seasons for the Steelers from 2013-2018 with 19 games' worth of experience that included five starts and a 3-2 mark as a starter.

The Jones signing follows that of Mike Glennon to back up Derek Carr.

"Landry Jones is a guy who started and won some games in the league and he can help us with Antonio [Brown's] transition as well," Gruden said Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. As was expected less than a week ago, the New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that they had signed tight end Jared Cook. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for two years and is worth $15.5 million with $8 million guaranteed in the first year. Rapoport added Cook can earn as much as $19 million over two years.

In the aftermath of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's retirement, there was some scuttlebutt in regards to Cook going to the Pats, but he never wavered from the Saints. He's coming off the finest season of his career in which he caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns (all career-highs) in his second year with the Raiders. Heading into his 11th NFL season, Cook has previously played for four teams.

2. The Baltimore Ravens have signed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste to a one-year contract, per his agent. Jean-Baptiste has seen action in two NFL seasons (2014 with the Saints; 2017 with the Ravens) and was re-signed by Baltimore last offseason but put on injured reserve in August after breaking his forearm.