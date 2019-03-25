Fitzgerald: Cards' QB dilemma 'above my pay grade'

The Arizona Cardinals own the first-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Speculation from draft analysts, media and fans is running amok on what the team will do with the selection, which could include the Cardinals taking quarterback Kyler Murray despite using a first-round pick (10th overall) on Josh Rosen in 2018.

At least one person, however, is shying away from adding thoughts to the team's decision-making process surrounding the quarterback situation in Arizona.

"That's above my pay grade," Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Monday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, via Darren Urban of the team's official website.

Whatever the Cardinals' brass is thinking, general manager Steve Keim and first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury aren't showing their hand.

Kingsbury said Saturday that "everything is on the table," signaling options are wide open leading to the NFL's annual three-day selection process, which runs April 25-27.

Whether the different courses of action include Murray remains to be seen, but expect the guessing game from those outside the Cardinals organization to continue in the coming weeks with Rosen's future in Arizona hanging in the balance.