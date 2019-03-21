Ravens re-sign QB Robert Griffin III to back up Jackson

RGIII is back in Baltimore.

The Ravens announced Thursday they've agreed to a two-year deal with veteran quarterback Robert Griffin III.

The 29-year-old veteran will back up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore's run-heavy scheme.

By all accounts, RGIII was a stellar mentor to the young Jackson and a key part of the QB room.

Signs pointed toward Griffin returning as Baltimore's backup this offseason, with coach John Harbaugh praising the signal-caller repeatedly after the season.

The former first-round pick can be an invaluable source for Jackson. More than most, Griffin knows the challenges facing a young, hyped quarterback and can continue to mentor Jackson through the pitfalls.

Retaining Griffin, if forced into action due to a Jackson injury, also makes sense from a schematic standpoint given his running ability in the Ravens' ground-focused approach in 2019.