WVU QB Will Grier meets with Panthers, Redskins

College pro-day workouts tend to attract plenty of attention from NFL scouts and team personnel, especially when quarterbacks are on the menu.

Two such events on Thursday produced such results, as West Virginia's Will Grier and Missouri's Drew Lock took center stage.

Grier had two separate dinner meetings Wednesday night with Carolina Panthers staffers Norv and Scott Turner, and Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.

The Panthers haven't drafted a quarterback since selecting Cam Newton in 2011, while the Redskins could be looking to add another quarterback despite trading for Case Keenum.

Lock told NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Steve Wyche he has met with or will meet with the Giants, Dolphins, Redskins, Chargers, Broncos and Lions.

Any interest in Lock from the Giants certainly makes sense when considering Eli Manning is set to enter the 2019 season in the final year of his contract.

Jeremiah ranks Lock as the 23rd top prospect of the draft.

After the NFL Scouting Combine, pre-workout meetings and dinners between players and teams are not uncommon leading to the NFL's annual three-day selection process.

Some teams could also elect to have private workouts on a player's college campus, or fly them in for a pre-draft visit, where workouts are not allowed. A total of 30 official pre-draft visits are allowed for each team before the draft, so clubs tend to be very selective in that process.