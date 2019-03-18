Eric Berry taking first visit to meet with Cowboys

Following his release from the only team he's known in his decorated career, safety Eric Berry has a first visit on the schedule.

Berry needs a new team and the Dallas Cowboys have a void to fill in the defensive backfield. The two will meet on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The Cowboys and safety Earl Thomas had long been prognosticated as a perfect fit, but Thomas' price tag was reportedly too high and he became a Baltimore Raven. Meanwhile, Tyrann Mathieu signed with the Chiefs, which made Berry's release from K.C. a reality. The safety domino effect now has Berry making a visit to the Cowboys.

Berry was a standout and fan favorite for the Chiefs, but was only on the field for three games in the last two regular seasons combined. In the spring of 2017, Berry signed what was then the contract standard for a safety at six years for $78 million.

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Berry has showcased top-level skill from his 2010 rookie season onward and, by all accounts is a great locker room guy and leader, not to mention an inspiration as a cancer survivor.

He'll turn 31 in December and his health, most recently a heel injury, will continue to be questions. But when healthy, the Cowboys -- or anyone else in the marked for a safety -- could be getting a steal.