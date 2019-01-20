Chiefs S Eric Berry will likely need surgery on heel

Eric Berry is expected to take the field today when the Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Berry, who has battled a heel injury throughout the 2018 season, was removed from the injury report ahead of this week's tilt.

However, his lingering heel ailment may not be over.

After the conclusion of the Chiefs' season, the star safety will undergo further examinations on his heel and will likely need surgery to correct the issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Berry sat out the Chiefs' win over the Colts last week in the Divisional Round, and played in only two regular season games.