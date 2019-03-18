Chiefs sign CB Bashaud Breeland to one-year deal

The Chiefs might have a new starting cornerback.

Bashaud Breeland is signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal with a max value of $5 million with Kansas City, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The club confirmed the acquisition Tuesday.

Breeland will be looking to prove he's more than just a starter after an uneven 2018. The sixth-year DB got off on the wrong foot last offseason when he failed his physical with the Panthers because of a laceration and infection -- to his foot. That nullified a three-year, $24 million agreement.

He was without a team until the Packers picked him up in late September. He appeared in just seven games, missing time because of hamstring and groin injuries. He managed to intercept two passes but recorded just 20 tackles and four passes defensed, both figures well below his norms while a four-year starter with the Redskins.

The Chiefs were in the market for a cornerback after seeing Steven Nelson sign with the Steelers last week.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring on Monday:

1. Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers is headed back to the NFC East. The former first-round pick by the New York Giants signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Washington Redskins, Rapoport reported. The Giants, who selected Flowers ninth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, released Flowers in 2018. He was then signed by the Jaguars, who started him down the stretch. The team later made the news official.

2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed safety Kentell Brice to a one-year contract on Monday. Brice previously played all three seasons of his career with the Packers and is coming off a 2018 showing in which he posted career-highs of 10 starts and 50 tackles.

3. Running back Ameer Adbullah is headed back to play for the Minnesota Vikings as the team announced the signing on Monday. Picked up on waivers by the Vikings last season, Abdullah played the first four seasons and change for the Lions. He ended the year as the Vikes' primary kick returner.

4. The Houston Texans are signing tight end Darren Fells to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

5. Defensive back Josh Shaw signed with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Shaw played for the Chiefs and Buccaneers in 2018, appearing in four games with each and totaling 12 tackles.

6. The Oakland Raiders announced they re-signed receiver/kick returner Dwayne Harris. Harris led the NFL with 14.1 yards per punt return in 2018, which was his first season with the Raiders after lengthy runs with the Cowboys and Giants. The eight-year NFL veteran also memorably had a 99-yard punt return for a touchdown on Monday night against the Broncos.

7. The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have signed offensive lineman Chris Reed, who played guard and center over the past four seasons for the Jaguars.

8. The New York Jets announced the signing of offensive lineman Tom Compton on Monday. Compton was a 14-game starter at left guard for the Vikings last season -- his first and only with Minnesota. Previously, Compton played single seasons with the Bears and Falcons after four years to start his career with the Redskins.

9. The Dallas Cowboys signed free-agent defensive end Kerry Hyder on Monday, the team announced.

10. Free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin is visiting the Lions on Wednesday, Rapoport reported.

11. Former Titans Pro Bowl defensive back Alterraun Verner, an eight-year NFL veteran, announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday night. Verner, who did not play in 2018, was most recently in Miami when he played the 2017 season for the Dolphins after three seasons in Tampa Bay. The DB had his best season in his fourth and final year with the Tennessee Titans, however. In 2013, he led the NFL with 22 passes defended, had 57 tackles, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries en route to his only Pro Bowl.

Verner, a fourth-round pick by the Titans in 2010, retires at 30 after playing in 125 games with 72 starts, 15 interceptions, 75 passes defended and 422 tackles.