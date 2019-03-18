Visits tracker: Cowboys hosting WR Randall Cobb

The Dallas Cowboys are checking in on the slot-receiver market.

Veteran Randall Cobb is visiting Dallas on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of the situation.

The Cowboys own a need at slot receiver with Cole Beasley moving to Buffalo this offseason. In a free-agent receiver market devoid of top-tier talent, Cobb remains one of the better options left after the crop was mostly picked over last week.

Cobb spent his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being selected in the second round of the 2011 draft. Morphing into one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets, Cobb spent his prime as slot-mismatch, with a career-high 1,287 yards and 12 TDs in 2014.

More name than game at this stage of his career, Cobb is still on the right side of 30 (28) and could be a solid veteran presence as a No. 2 or No. 3 target. The 28-year-old, however, dealt with injuries the past few seasons, including an injury-plagued 2018 campaign that saw him miss seven tilts.

Likely to sign on a short-term deal, Cobb could provide an interesting pairing with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in Dallas. With the Cowboys owning an obvious need, and few prime landing spots open, a match between Cobb and Dallas makes sense for both sides if the financial expectations match.

Here are other free-agent visits we're tracking Monday:

1. Another long-time Packers wideout is garnering some free-agent interest. Jordy Nelson, who was released by the Raiders last week, is set to meet with the Seahawks on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

2. The Houston Texans are hosting free-agent quarterback A.J. McCarron, offensive tackle Jordan Mills and tight end Darren Fells on Monday, Rapoport reports.