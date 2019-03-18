Mark Ingram intrigued by playing with Lamar Jackson

Running back Mark Ingram arrives in Baltimore with two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns on his eight-year career while with the New Orleans Saints.

The powerfully built 5-foot-9, 215-pound rusher entertained returning to New Orleans and reportedly drew interest from the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers before electing to sign with the Ravens.

So, why decide on Baltimore? Turns out Ingram was thoroughly "a thousand percent" attracted to playing with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' run-heavy offense.

"That was very interesting and something that really caught my attention," Ingram told reporters during Friday's introductory news conference. "To have the opportunity to be in an offense that runs the ball and have Lamar with his run-pass option abilities.

"Just to be able to bring my game to this offense and help this team, I'm excited about it and it's something that's really intriguing to me, and the interest and the feelings were mutual."

Ingram, 29, looks forward to incorporating his skill set and a career 4.5 yards per carry average into the Ravens' offense, which featured a run-first approach with Jackson as the 2018 season progressed.

Jackson, who threw the ball less than 38 percent after replacing Joe Flacco as the starter down the stretch, finished the season with 695 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 147 attempts, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

With the Ravens, Ingram joins a backfield currently consisting of Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon, both of whom contributed to Baltimore's punishing ground attack last year.

Ingram brings production, as he's rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns on his career, while proving he can also help out in the passing game with 228 career receptions for 1,598 yards and five touchdowns.

And when it comes to being strictly a rusher and given the crowded backfield in Baltimore, sharing touches also won't be anything new to Ingram, who split carries with Alvin Kamara the past two seasons with the Saints.

Ingram, though, projects as the featured back for the Ravens, who are set for their own version of a one-two punch with Ingram and a choice between Edwards and Dixon. And there is always Jackson, who is a threat to take off whenever he chooses.

Those scenarios have Ingram excited for the 2019 regular season, as the Ravens unleash what could be a very potent ground game.

"I think it's going to be dangerous; I think we're going to be explosive," Ingram said. "I think we're going to change the game."