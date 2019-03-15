Cole Beasley: Watch the film before bashing Josh Allen

Cole Beasley stays watching film.

The ex-Dallas receiver who told critics of the Cowboys WR corps last year to watch more film, did just that before signing a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills. Those sessions convinced him that quarterback Josh Allen is on the right path.

Beasley said that despite the critiques of Allen -- especially on social media -- he believes the young passer has a bright future.

"[I watched the] film. You can see it," Beasley said, via NYup.com. "It doesn't matter what people say. You can tell what a guy's about by watching him play. I've seen clips of him. I've seen him do things with his legs and the way he throws the ball. I just want to come here and help him as much as I can."

While Allen has plenty of growing to do in the offseason -- the QB and coaching staff have admitted as much -- he showed flashes of ability that made him a first-round draft choice last season.

Allen's biggest struggles came with accuracy and touch on short-to-intermediate passes. Those are the types of routes where Beasley excels. The slot receiver won't be very productive if Allen doesn't improve in those areas.

"[He's] a good dude," Beasley said of Allen. "I love that [he was the first to call]. It's just the willingness to get better and work. You always can get better no matter what stage you are in your career. I could tell and hear it through the phone that he was hungry and eager to get better. He wants to do this thing the right way and turn this thing around."

One aspect of the young quarterback that does excite is his big-armed deep ball. Fellow free-agency signee and noted speedster John Brown quipped that Allen might be the only quarterback who could overthrow him.

"I don't say that about a lot of quarterbacks, but I think he can," Brown said.

Allen's development from Year 1 to Year 2 will be the biggest indicator of success in Buffalo in 2019. The Bills' front office has done a good job thus far of buffering the quarterback this offseason, including the additions of Beasley and Brown. Allen will be given every opportunity to grow into a franchise stud. If he fails, the film will show it.