GoT author having 'Big Blue nightmare' over OBJ trade

The NFL universe watched in stunned disbelief when the New York Giants traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Players around the league quickly took to social media to express their feelings within moments of the news breaking, while Giants fans were left wondering what was going on at the team's headquarters.

For one Giants fan in particular -- a very high-profile one, at that -- the blockbuster transaction left dreadful feelings, according to Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media.

George R.R. Martin, the author of the world-wide phenomenon novel series A Song of Fire and Ice, which HBO turned into the mega-hit Game of Thrones, took to his personal blog and captured his feelings on the trade in an entry entitled "Kill Me Now."

"I thought the last two seasons were rough for Giants fans," wrote Martin, a native of Bayonne, N.J., and a Giants fan since 1958. "Next year is going to make them look like the good old days. Someone pinch me. I am having a Big Blue nightmare."

In addition to moving Beckham, the Giants shipped defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Browns in exchange for a first-round pick, third-round pick, safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Martin apparently had the sick feeling in his stomach that a vast majority of HBO's Game of Thrones fans endured while watching the infamous Red Wedding scene in Season 3's "The Rains of Castamere" episode.

"Beckham was not only the best receiver on today's Giants, but he was the best receiver this storied NFL franchise has EVER had in their long history, and probably the best receiver they will ever have," Martin wrote in his blog entry. "They are certainly not going to replace him with the 17th overall pick in the forthcoming draft."

Meanwhile, it is not uncommon for the NFL and pop culture to mix.

From New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton using down time to catch up on Game of Thrones episodes to former Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks holding discussions to dissect episodes to Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy sharing thoughts on "bending the knee," the NFL has plenty of die-hard GoT fans.

This time around, though, the table of discussions is flipped with a famous author who started it all breaking down what his beloved team did.

And like the numerous HBO viewers not favoring Cersei Lannister's reign of terror in Westeros, Martin certainly doesn't support the Giants' decision to move on from Beckham.