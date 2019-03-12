NFL players react to Odell Beckham, Jr. trade

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Apparently they weren't just rumors.

In a shocking development, the Browns have agreed to trade for Giants star wideout Odell Beckham, Jr., NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed.

And as can be expected when the unexpected occurs, Twitter lit up with reaction from NFL players.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on

View this post on Instagram

It feel good!! @obj I love you brudda

A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry) on

