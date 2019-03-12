NFL players react to Odell Beckham, Jr. trade

Apparently they weren't just rumors.

In a shocking development, the Browns have agreed to trade for Giants star wideout Odell Beckham, Jr., NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed.

And as can be expected when the unexpected occurs, Twitter lit up with reaction from NFL players.

I canât even say what I wanna say... just wow! This a crazy business â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2019

This is the craziest free agency EVER!!! â David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 13, 2019

Oh wow! No loyalty in this game! â Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) March 13, 2019

NFL free agency turning into NBA free agency â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 13, 2019

Mean while dg in Gotham right Now.. pic.twitter.com/ROYhW8QA5G â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) March 13, 2019

Wait they signed Kareem Hunt too!!AFC going to be a lot different. You better pack your Defense in the AFC this year! â Casey Hayward (@show_case29) March 13, 2019

WTF is going on in the NFL right now! â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) March 13, 2019

Good for Cleveland man pic.twitter.com/hGMPLtb2Dj â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2019

John Dorsey â Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) March 13, 2019

John Dorsey is officially a genius... â Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 13, 2019

Seriously tho ... the job John Dorsey has done rebuilding the roster is remarkable. All the talent is there to win. â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 13, 2019

I see the browns trying to win a Super Bowl.... ï¿½ï¿½ â Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) March 13, 2019