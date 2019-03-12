NFL players react to Odell Beckham, Jr. trade

Apparently they weren't just rumors.
In a shocking development, the Browns have agreed to trade for Giants star wideout Odell Beckham, Jr., NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed.
And as can be expected when the unexpected occurs, Twitter lit up with reaction from NFL players.
March 13, 2019
I canât even say what I wanna say... just wow! This a crazy businessâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2019
The whole New York Giants fan base just switched to Cleveland.... Smhâ Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 13, 2019
This is the craziest free agency EVER!!!â David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 13, 2019
Oh wow! No loyalty in this game! ï¿½ï¿½â Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) March 13, 2019
NFL free agency turning into NBA free agency ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 13, 2019
Mean while dg in Gotham right Now.. pic.twitter.com/ROYhW8QA5Gâ *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) March 13, 2019
Wait they signed Kareem Hunt too!!AFC going to be a lot different. You better pack your Defense in the AFC this year!â Casey Hayward (@show_case29) March 13, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 13, 2019
What is going on!!!!! INSANE OFFSEASON!!!!!!!â Xavier Rhodes (@XavierRhodes29_) March 13, 2019
ODELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! pic.twitter.com/dzNN62hAcjâ Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 13, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 13, 2019
Wow...â Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) March 13, 2019
WTF is going on in the NFL right now! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) March 13, 2019
Good for Cleveland man pic.twitter.com/hGMPLtb2Djâ Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/VBPlmcerrLâ cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 13, 2019
Baker, probably pic.twitter.com/23URf8ISfGâ Anthony Armstrong (@MrArmstrong13) March 13, 2019
John Dorsey ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) March 13, 2019
John Dorsey is officially a genius...â Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 13, 2019
Seriously tho ... the job John Dorsey has done rebuilding the roster is remarkable. All the talent is there to win.â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 13, 2019
I see the browns trying to win a Super Bowl.... ï¿½ï¿½â Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) March 13, 2019
Hey @Browns before everybody jumps on the bandwagon, remember whoâs been riding for yâall for the last few years ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) March 13, 2019
Yo, Ohio when the Browns win the AFC North...Drinks on me! pic.twitter.com/EtVo7kC884