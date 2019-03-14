Tyrell Williams looks forward to Antonio Brown pairing

Tyrell Williams doesn't mind playing second-fiddle to one of the best receivers in the NFL.

The new Raiders wide receiver said Wednesday that joining Antonio Brown was part of what enticed him to move to Oakland.

"Seeing AB come here, seeing some of the things they're doing on the offensive side of the ball, it's exciting," Williams said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I've gone against the Raiders the past four years, so it's an easy transition for me."

Williams inked a four-year, $44 million contract worth $22 million in guarantees, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Spending the first four years of his career with the Chargers, Williams played behind Keenan Allen, so he's used to a complementary role. Williams believes playing next to Brown will similarly open a lot of chances to make plays.

"Antonio's going to draw a lot of attention," Williams said. "When they're doubling him I'll be able to get a solo matchup. I'm definitely looking forward to that."

Heading into free agency, Williams was viewed as one of the top receivers hitting the market. Particularly his play in 2016, when Allen missed all but one game, stood out to suggest the speedy Williams could thrive in a bigger role. The season Allen mostly missed was Williams' lone 1,000-yard year. With Allen, Mike Williams and others in the fold in L.A., Tyrell Williams didn't see much of the target share.

In Oakland, he'll come in well behind Brown in targets but should see a bigger share in an offense that desperately needs playmakers. We saw JuJu Smith-Schuster feast off Brown garnering most of the defensive attention. Williams' deep speed should warrant several shots a game with safeties rolling over to help on Brown.

"As a receiver everybody wants the ball, but I think all of us are going to have opportunities to get the ball and make plays in this offense," Williams said. "I have a chance to learn from one of the best receivers in the game, so why not do it?"

Williams might not be on JuJu's level but should still be a vital piece for the Raiders' offense in 2019, and is certainly a major upgrade to a position of need in Jon Gruden's offense.