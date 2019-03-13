Seattle Seahawks re-sign LB Mychal Kendricks

If linebacker Mychal Kendricks plays football in 2019 it will be with the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Seahawks re-signed Kendricks to a one-year deal around $4 million, per a source informed of the deal. The team later made the news official.

Kendricks was suspended eight games by the NFL after he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in September. The linebacker was cut by the Browns in August after he and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud. He signed with the Seahawks shortly before he pleaded guilty to the charges. Kendricks was reinstated in December.

Kendricks' sentencing hearing for his insider trading case is scheduled for April 4. Felony insider trading carries a penalty up to 25 years in prison. It's possible Kendricks could get a lesser sentence that might allow him to play in 2019.

Kendricks played in four games for the Seahawks, three before missing time due to suspension, and returned for one tilt in Week 14. The 28-year-old suffered a broken tibia in his return.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll continually glowed about Kendricks' play in his time with Seattle, and expressed a desire to retain the linebacker's services. With LB K.J. Wright hitting free agency, Kendricks' availability would be key for the Seahawks.

With a deal done in Seattle, the question of whether Kendricks can play in 2019 now awaits a court decision.