Dee Ford planning to be 'like a Ferrari' in 49ers' D

The other blockbuster trade agreed to Tuesday night saw pass rusher Dee Ford change shades of red, going from Kansas City to San Francisco for a 2020 second-round pick.

Along with the trade, the 49ers will hand Ford a five-year, $87.5 million extension, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

"I feel appreciated," Ford told Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports after the deal went down. "Me knowing they believe in me ... talking to the GM, talking to the owner, talking to the head coach ... they couldn't wait [for me to get there]."

Ford said he's motivated to prove the Niners' faith is not misplaced.

"Damn, and they gave up a second-round pick," Ford said. "They don't understand what they're about to get -- I needed this, bro."

Ford busted out in 2018, compiling 13 sacks -- a mark no 49ers player has reached since Aldon Smith in 2012. According to Next Gen Stats, Ford pressured the QB on 69 dropbacks this season (second-most in a season since 2016, behind only Aaron Donald's 2018 campaign). He also forced 10 turnovers on pressures in 2018 (most in NFL).

Ford's quick burst and ability to disrupt the signal-caller in short time is something San Francisco sorely needed to inject into its defense. According to Next Gen Stats, Ford averaged 3.74 seconds to sack this season (fourth-fastest in NFL, min. 8 sacks).

The 27-year-old believes he can be even more explosive in a defense that allows him to attack the quarterback more regularly.

"I didn't have anything against Bob (Sutton's) defense -- we were just in conflict a lot of times," Ford told Paylor. "One guy could be my coverage so I couldn't be aggressive against the run and tee off like I want to."

Perhaps the Chiefs were afraid of overpaying for a player who generated his best season in a contract year. Perhaps the concerns about scheme fit weren't overblown in the team's mind. Perhaps they simply wanted to move on from a player who lined up offsides in an opportune time. Perhaps it was as simple as a salary dump.

Whatever the reason he's no longer in K.C., Ford is prepared to be a difference maker in San Francisco. After spending all last offseason rehabbing, the pass rusher said he's prepared to shed weight and be ready to blast off in 2019.

"Last year, at the point of attack, I wasn't very strong -- sometimes, they could knock me off my path," Ford said. "Now, I'm gonna be like a Ferrari, but with an 18-wheeler's force. I'm gonna have the muscle mass behind it."

The 49ers paid handsomely for Ford to play the Ferrari role in their defense.