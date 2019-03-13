Odell Beckham: Leaving Giants for Browns bittersweet

Parties are being thrown in Cleveland while fires are set in New York following the trade of Odell Beckham from the Giants to the Browns on Tuesday night.

The man in the middle of the trade has mixed feelings about the move.

Beckham told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones shortly after the swap went down that leaving New York is "bittersweet, but it is what it is. It's life."

"At this point, I have no idea what to think. I'm trying to process it right now," Beckham told Jones.

The dynamite receiver added that he had a "brief" conversation with GM Dave Gettleman after the trade was agreed to on Tuesday night.

OBJ's mixed feelings are natural. He surely liked playing for the Giants, and the spotlight that comes with the Big Apple. On the flip side, he's going from a team on the downward slope, with seemingly no rudder, to the NFL squad streaking upwards at the steepest rate. Beckham goes from Eli Manning to Baker Mayfield. And he gets a reunion with BFF Jarvis Landry in Cleveland.

The Browns with Beckham, Mayfield, Landry, Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon (also acquired in a separate trade with New York), Denzel Ward, et al. will see their expectations soar higher than they've been in eons.

Once OBJ has time to process the trade, he could be happy to move from New York to Cleveland -- which is a statement few have made in any football discussion in generations.