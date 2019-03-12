Bradley Roby, Tashaun Gipson set to join Texans

After losing a trio of players from the secondary to free agency, the Houston Texans are taking a step to fill the hole.

The Texans are expected to sign cornerback Bradley Roby to a one-year, $10 million deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reports. Houston also announced later Tuesday the signing of safety Tashaun Gipson, who was cut last week by the Jaguars.

The arrival of Roby, who spent the past five seasons with the Denver Broncos, is a welcome addition after Texans free-agent defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu, Kevin Johnson and Kareem Jackson agreed to terms to join other teams.

Roby's pending signing also represents a clean swap of defensive backs between the Broncos and Texans when considering Jackson agreed to a three-year deal with Denver.

Roby, who turns 27 on May 1, provides plenty of playing experience, having appeared in 79 of 80 games since entering the league as a first-round pick with Denver in 2014. On his career, Roby has 238 tackles, seven interceptions and 60 passes defensed.

Gipson, who turns 29 in August, provides plenty of experience, starting all 48 regular-season games over the past three season for the Jaguars and totaling 159 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defensed in that span.

On his seven-year career -- three seasons with the Jaguars and four seasons with the Cleveland Browns -- Gipson has appeared in 399 games with 290 starts as a reliable piece on the backend of coverage.