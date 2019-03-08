Dolphins release Danny Amendola after one season

Danny Amendola's Miami vacation lasted less than one calendar year.

The Dolphins released the 33-year-old receiver on Friday, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Miami later confirmed the move.

Amendola, a longtime Patriots wideout, joined Miami on a two-year, $12 million deal in March 2018, but couldn't replicate with Ryan Tannehill and Brock Osweiler the production or success he had with Tom Brady in New England.

In one season with the 'Fins, Amendola caught 59 balls for 575 yards and just one score in 15 games.

The slot receiver will count nothing against Miami's cap in 2019, while thanks to Amendola's release, the Dolphins will save $6 million.

Potential landing spots for Amendola include obvious reunions with Bill Belichick in New England and Adam Gase in New York.