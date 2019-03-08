Roundup: 49ers' Malcolm Smith restructures contract

A former Super Bowl MVP is remaining with the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday morning that linebacker Malcolm Smith restructured his contract and will remain with the Niners, per a source informed of the situation.

Terms of the restructure were not yet reported. Smith was set to make $3.75 million in base salary with a $5.418 million cap hit. The 49ers could have saved just $1.2 million by cutting the linebacker with three years remaining on his contract, generating a dead money hit of $4.2 million.

The Super Bowl XLVIII MVP signed in San Francisco in 2017 but missed his entire first season with a torn pectoral. In 12 games in 2018, Smith compiled 35 tackles and one pass defended.

Early in the offseason process, hanging onto Smith makes sense for the Niners. The veteran linebacker could compete for either the weakside or strongside linebacker positions next to second-year stud Fred Warner.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch has upgrades to make at every level of his defense this offseason. Hanging onto Smith will help with depth at the very least.

Here's other NFL transactions we're monitoring Friday:

