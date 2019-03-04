Falcons place franchise tag on DT Grady Jarrett

Grady Jarrett is heading back to Atlanta for at least one more season.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they placed the franchise tag on the star defensive tackle.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said that the team is still working with Jarrett on a long-term extension.

"As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady is our priority," Dimitroff said, per the team's website. "Applying the franchise tag to him does not change that in any way. Our aim is for Grady to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window."

The Falcons have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Jarrett.

Jarrett will earn around $15.2 million on the franchise tag this season, if he signs the tag, quite a raise from the $1.97 million he reaped in 2018.

One of the league's rising interior defensive linemen, Jarrett has started 46 of 61 games played in Atlanta since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over his four seasons in Atlanta, Jarrett has logged 179 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles. In the Falcons' Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots, Jarrett recorded a game-high three sacks of Tom Brady.