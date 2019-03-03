Kendall Sheffield suffered partially torn pec at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Ohio State CB Kendall Sheffield was supposed to have a chance to prove he's the fastest prospect at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Now, he has to hope he's a fast healer.

Sheffield suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle during his bench-press test at the combine on Sunday, the corner told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. The injury will not require surgery. Sheffield yelled out in pain during his bench press, and did not appear for his scheduled media session later in the day. Sheffield was scheduled for all other physical testing on Monday when defensive backs perform on-field drills.

NFL.com named Sheffield, who has broken Buckeyes track records, the fastest player in the college game last year. The fastest 40 time clocked thus far at the combine has come from Auburn CB Jamel Dean at 4.30.

At last year's combine, former Ohio State OL Billy Price suffered a pec tear during bench press testing.