Dexter Lawrence suffers minor quad strain at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence suffered an injury on his first and only run of the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday. He was seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left quad after the run. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones later reported that Lawrence suffered a minor quad strain and he should be ready for Clemson's pro day later this month.

Lawrence recorded an excellent 40 time for his size (6-foot-4, 342 pounds), clocking in at 5.05 seconds, despite the injury. The former Tigers star also led all combine D-linemen with 36 reps on the bench press. He's ranked as the No. 31 player in the 2019 NFL Draft by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Clemson's pro day is scheduled for March 14.