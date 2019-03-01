Ravens RB Alex Collins arrested following car crash

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested Friday morning following a car crash in Owings Mills, Md., Baltimore County police confirmed to NFL.com.

Police responded to a call for a car crash on Dolfield Road at 6:48 a.m. local time. The location was roughly a mile away from the Ravens' facility. During the course of their crash investigation, Collins was placed under arrest as a suspect.

No further information will be available until Collins, 24, is formally charged, which should occur Friday afternoon, police told NFL.com.

"We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation," the Ravens told NFL.com in a statement.

Collins racked up 516 total yards and eight touchdowns in 2018, his second year in Baltimore, splitting time in the backfield with fellow backs Gus Edwards, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens runner finished the season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in late October.

A restricted free agent, Collins is entering his fourth season in the league.