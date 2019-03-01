Garrett Bradbury trending toward Round 1 at 2019 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- One player might have secured a spot in Round 1 at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday.

N.C. State center Garrett Bradbury is emerging as an early winner at the event, posting a 40-yard dash time of 4.92 seconds -- the best time of any of the first group of offensive linemen -- a day after finishing second among his position group with 34 bench-press reps.

NFL.com senior analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Gil Brandt certainly liked what he saw from the former Wolfpack star.

Garrett Bradbury may have just punched a ticket to first round with a sub-5 40 st 306 lbs. I had him at 4.97. Had 34 bench reps yesterday. Plug and play at center for a decade. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/YMewjwWjuH â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 1, 2019

Bradbury, who measured 6-foot-3, 306 pounds in Indy, is No. 35 in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of the draft's top 50 prospects. It seemed he was already trending up heading into the event after a strong showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January, as he appears in each of the two most recent mock drafts of Round 1 posted to NFL.com (from NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Bucky Brooks).

There's more testing to come for the O-linemen on Friday, but Bradbury couldn't have asked for a much better showing thus far.