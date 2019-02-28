2019 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 5 candidates to run fastest 40

INDIANAPOLIS -- "What's your favorite part of the NFL Scouting Combine?"

I've been asked that question quite a few times over the last couple weeks. My answer: I love to watch fast guys run fast. Pretty simple concept.

Now, I don't believe John Ross' combine record of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash (set in 2017) is in serious danger this week -- guys that fast just don't come around often -- but we could see several prospects run in the 4.3s.

So, who will be the fastest player at this year's combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network)? Here are my top five candidates.

NOTE: Click on each player's name for a full combine scouting report.

Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State

Date of combine workout: Monday, March 4

Sheffield has legit track accolades from his time at Ohio State. In fact, he set the school indoor record a year ago in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.663 seconds. He can roll! When I studied him on tape, he showed the ability to recover in a hurry whenever he was caught out of position. I expect him to run the 40 in the low 4.3s.

Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

Date of combine workout: Saturday, March 2

Isabella is the name that comes up the most when polling NFL scouts about which player will run the fastest here at the combine. He won the 100-meter dash in the 2015 Ohio High School Athletic Association Regional Track Meet with a time of 10.51 seconds, besting current Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (10.68) in the event. Ward ripped off a 4.32 40 here in Indianapolis last year, which tied for the fastest time among cornerbacks. Isabella should land in that range, with some chance he could crack 4.30. I'll go on record and make my prediction: 4.35.

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

Date of combine workout: Saturday, March 2



Campbell's speed is easy to notice on Ohio State's game tape. He can take a fly sweep or quick hitter and turn it into a long touchdown in a flash. He has run sub-4.40 40s at the school and I would be surprised if he didn't rip off a time somewhere around 4.35 this week, despite carrying a sturdy 205 pounds.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

Date of combine workout: Saturday, March 2



Hardman is one of my favorite players in the entire draft. I love his toughness, and his burst is undeniable. He runs by defenders in every Georgia game I studied. He was part of the 4x100 meters relay team at Georgia and I expect him to run in the 4.38-4.40 range at the combine.

Date of combine workout: Saturday, March 2



Metcalf is a physical freak and I have him ranked as the 16th-best prospect in the draft. He is going to show up here at around 230 pounds and he has a legit shot to run sub-4.40. That is crazy fast, especially for his size! However, all you have to do is watch the first play of Ole Miss' game against Alabama from this past season and you'll quickly realize he has a unique blend of size, power and burst. He will be the talk of the combine if he runs as fast as I think he can.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.