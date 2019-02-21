Bengals hire Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals finally have a coach to run their defense after a widespread search.

The Bengals announced the hiring of New York Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator. The move reunites Anarumo with new head coach Zac Taylor, as both served on the same coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2015.

"I've always had great respect for Lou, and I know he is a tremendous defensive coach," Taylor said in a statement released by the team. "He's a great fit for what we want to build here in Cincinnati. Lou is an excellent communicator who the players will have great respect for, and he will get the best out of them."

Anarumo's arrival doesn't come as a big surprise, as he was considered one of the Bengals' top candidates for the defensive coordinator position.

He'll certainly have a chance to earn his first year's salary, too. Anarumo takes over a unit that comes off a 2018 season where it ranked 32nd in total defense (413.6 yards allowed per game), 32nd against the pass (275.9 per game), 30th in points allowed (28.4 per game) and 29th against the run (137.8 yards per game).