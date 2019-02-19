Bengals to interview Lou Anarumo for DC opening

Perhaps Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor will finally land the "right person" to coordinate his defense.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the Bengals will meet with New York Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo for their defensive coordinator position on Thursday. Anarumo is considered the front-runner to land the gig.

The 52-year-old Anarumo has experience working with Taylor. Both were on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2012-2015. Anarumo has been exclusively a defensive backs coach in the NFL outside of finishing the 2015 campaign in Miami as the interim defensive coordinator.

The Bengals have been diligently searching for a defensive coordinator to pair with the offensive-minded Taylor. Veteran options like Jack Del Rio, Dom Capers and Vance Joseph ultimately weren't a fit. The New Orleans Saints blocked defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn from interviewing. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and Florida DC Todd Grantham each decided to remain at their respective colleges.

Perhaps Thursday's interview will end the saga.

Anarumo is a respected assistant around the league. With little experience running his own defense, the pairing with a first-time coach in Taylor would provide an interesting dynamic in Cincinnati after years of stability under long-time former coach Marvin Lewis.