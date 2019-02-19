Antonio Brown eyes new team, guaranteed money

Antonio Brown continues to take to social media in an effort to force his way out of Pittsburgh.

In a 9-plus minute Instagram Live video on Monday, Brown broadcast while on an elliptical to display that he's willing to outwork all competitors.

More saliently in terms of his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown suggested that any team interested in acquiring the hard-working but baggage-toting receiver need only pick up the phone.

"If your squad want to win and your squad want a hungry wide receiver who's the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone," Brown said, via Pro Football Talk. "Tell them I ain't doing no unguarantees. I ain't even gonna play myself no more for this NFL. ... I think I done everything. What y'all think? What's left for me to do? Win a Super Bowl? Gotta be the right team for that, right? ... If your team got guaranteed money, they want to get to know me and work with me, tell them to call me."

Any team that contacted Brown directly at this point would be tampering as the receiver remains under contract with the Steelers for the next three seasons.

Brown's comments do indicate that if a team trades for his services, the Pro Bowl receiver would seemingly expect a new guaranteed-filled contract to come along with that swap. The expectation of sinking more money into the 30-year-old receiver could further deteriorate Brown's already waning trade stock.

The Instagram post is the latest in a string of Brown employing various social media outlets as a means to actively force his way out of Pittsburgh. Over the weekend, Brown took digs at both Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin during a Twitter Q&A.

Oh, and one more note from Brown's Monday Instagram Live session: He no longer wants to be called "A.B." and instead would like to be referred to as "Mr. Big Chest." So, there is that too.