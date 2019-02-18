Cardinals QB Josh Rosen OK after car accident

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen continues to get hit even in the offseason.

Rosen posted a picture on Instagram of his Tesla with a massive dent in the rear driver's side door. The 22-year-old noted in the post he was "okay."

The Cardinals said the minor accident happened in Los Angeles on Saturday and no injuries were reported, according to the team's official website.

View this post on Instagram Iâm okay... but ï¿½ï¿½ A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Feb 17, 2019 at 2:09pm PST

Rosen later posted another picture joking about owning superhuman strength.