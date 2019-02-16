Dolphins hire Reggie McKenzie as personnel exec

The Miami Dolphins have added a veteran executive to their renovated front office.

Miami hired former Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie as a senior personnel executive, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source informed of the Dolphins' plans. The Miami Herald first reported the news. The team later made the news official.

McKenzie brings with him to Miami 15 seasons of personnel experience. The 56-year-old former NFL linebacker spent eight years as director of player personnel for the Green Bay Packers before being hired as Oakland's GM in 2012. McKenzie was fired in December after seven seasons with the club.

In Oakland, McKenzie oversaw an immense rebuild and was responsible for drafting four Pro Bowlers: Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack and Latavius Murray. At of the time of his firing, only Carr remained on the roster. Murray left in free agency, while Mack and Cooper were each flipped for first-round picks months after Jon Gruden was hired as Oakland's head coach in January.

McKenzie was named NFL Executive of the Year in 2016 after the Raiders went 12-4 and almost won the AFC West. Less than two years later, he was fired in the midst of a 4-12 campaign.

The last month-plus has brought about a lot of change in Miami. After the season, head coach Adam Gase was fired and eventually replaced by Patriots de-facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is now overseeing football operations and reporting to owner Stephen Ross, while executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum was reassigned within the organization. Flores has added a few veterans to his coaching staff as well, including former Lions coach Jim Caldwell as assistant head coach and Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea as offensive coordinator.