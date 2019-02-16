Johnathan Cyprien ready to 'let it all out' after torn ACL

Johnathan Cyprien's second season in Tennessee didn't quite go to plan.

The hard-hitting defensive back acquired after four years in Jacksonville was slotted as the Titans' starting strong safety before tearing his ACL on a non-contact play in training camp. Cyprien missed the entire season and was replaced in the lineup by Kenny Vaccaro, a free-agent pickup.

In the midst of his recovery, Cyprien wants to make sure he never loses his grip on that starting role again.

"A lot of guys get injured during the year, come back too early and don't look the same," Cyprien said this week, per ESPN. "One good thing is the time I got hurt. It allowed me to have until next August to be 100 percent and compete in training camp."

Cyprien's place on the roster should be assured, barring a setback in his rehab, but could he end up sharing snaps or the defensive backfield with Vaccaro? The former Saints safety is a free agent and played well in place of Cyprien. A crowded safety market could mean Vaccaro returns on a discount. If so, and Cyprien must play alongside Vaccaro and All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, he'll be happy to have company.

"There is a way for it to exist," Cyprien added. "It all depends, it's something that we would discuss with the team. We are all safeties that can be starters. There are different packages, but I would have to leave that up to Coach [defensive coordinator Dean Pees]. He's a great coordinator. I think whatever he feels is best would be the best."

Cyprien gushed that under Pees, he would have had a "Pro Bowl season" if not for the season-ending injury.

"In his system, the safeties have to grab the bull by the horn," Cyprien said. "The safeties pretty much own his defense because we have the best view, have to make all of the calls and keep everyone in position. We are the last line of defense."

The safety, due to make $5.5 million in 2019, said upon return from injury he is ready to "let it all out" in Pee's defense and remind everyone that he should be feared as much as the likes of noted thumpers Sean Taylor and Dashon Goldson.

"It just something within me. Early in my career back in my high school days, I always felt like if I am going to hit you, I am going to hit you. I am not going to hold anything back," he said. "It's instilled in me that whatever I am going to do, it's going to be to the best of my ability.

"I don't go halfway about things."