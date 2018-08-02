Johnathan Cyprien out for 2018 season with torn ACL

The Tennessee Titans lost their starting strong safety for the season.

Johnathan Cyprien suffered a torn ACL, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday. Cyprien suffered the injury in on a non-contact play during Wednesday's practice.

Cyprien started 10 games for the Titans in 2017 after opening the season with a hamstring injury. The veteran compiled 57 tackles, one sack and one pass defended last year.

After being selected 33rd overall in 2013, Cyprien struggled at times to open his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He morphed into a force in 2016 earning 127 tackles and four passes defended before signing in Tennessee last offseason.

Cyprien's absence leaves a hole in Tennessee's backend, which will miss the run-stuffing enforcer.

Kendrick Lewis is likely to get the first shot to replace Cyprien alongside ballhawk Kevin Byard. Bryden Trawick also could get reps.

Could Cyprien's injury jumpstart a sleepy safety free agent market that still has the likes of Kenny Vaccaro and Eric Reid available?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Vaccaro is visiting the Titans on Friday, according to a source informed of the meeting. Vrabel told reporters the team has talked about Reid, who could also be brought in for a visit.