Robey-Coleman hit with another $26K fine for SB hit

Another week, another fine for Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback was saddled with another $26,739 fine, his second in as many games, for a hit on a defenseless player in Super Bowl LIII, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

His helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead in the first quarter drew a penalty for 15 yards, unlike his infamous helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis at the end of the NFC Championship Game.

Robey-Coleman appealed the fine for that hit in hopes to have it reduced, Pelissero reported last week, but no hearing date set. Whether he appeals this more recent fine remains to be seen.

It was a costly offseason for Robey-Coleman, who, if both fines stand, will have see around $53K, or around 37 percent of the reported $142K accumulated in playoff bonuses by Rams players over the course of the postseason, fly out of his wallet.