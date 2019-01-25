Nickell Robey-Coleman draws fine for non-call hit

The NFL has handed down a punishment for Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman's hit in the NFC Championship Game.

The NFL fined Robey-Coleman a sum of $26,739 for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis in the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. It was first reported by ESPN.

Pelissero added, per a source, that Robey-Coleman plans to appeal the fine.

The fourth-quarter hit did not draw a flag for pass interference or a helmet-to-helmet infraction. With the fine, Pelissero points out that it is an acknowledgement that a hit of a defensive player flag should have been drawn.