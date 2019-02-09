Cardinals sign Brooks Reed to one-year contract

Brooks Reed has a new squad.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they've signed the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker to a one-year contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Reed's deal is worth roughly $2 million, per a source informed of the situation.

The signing is a homecoming for Reed, who is a Tucson native and also played collegiately at the University of Arizona.

The Falcons parted ways with Reed earlier this week after four seasons with the team, along with other notable veteran players.

He played in all 16 games in 2018, recording one sack, one forced fumble and 24 tackles. He also played four seasons with the Houston Texans.

Reed joins ex-Falcon Robert Alford in Arizona, who signed a three-year deal with the Cards on Thursday following his release from Atlanta.