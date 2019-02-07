Falcons release veteran defensive end Brooks Reed

The veteran housecleaning in Atlanta continued on Thursday.

Two days after cutting Robert Alford and one sleep after letting Matt Bryant walk, the Falcons released defensive end Brooks Reed.

"Brooks has been a good player and very good teammate over the last four seasons," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "We have a great appreciation for his drive and work ethic as he was a key piece in our defensive line rotation. I have a great deal of respect for him and wish him the best as he moves forward in his career."

Reed had been with the organization since 2015 and had one year left on his contract with the team. The 31-year-old was owed $4.5 million in 2019, money Atlanta will now keep for itself.

Reed played in all 16 games in 2018, recording one sack, one forced fumble and 24 tackles.

By releasing Alford, Bryant and Reed over the last three days, Atlanta has saved around $15.2 million, per OverTheCap.com.