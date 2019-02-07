Wade Phillips: 'Next year we're gonna kick' the door in

Wade Phillips and the Los Angeles Rams defense held the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, to 13 points in the Super Bowl, yet it wasn't enough.

The defensive coordinator didn't get the credit deserved for consistently befuddling Brady for much of the contest with well-disguised coverages. Alas, Phillips' squad fell to the New England Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

The 71-year-old, who currently should be regarded as one of the best quotes in the NFL, was back in Texas on Wednesday night as former Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini was named to the Houston Sports Hall of Fame. Phillips said at the event that he believes the Rams could make the final step in the process that leads to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next year.

"The first year we went in, we got to the playoffs, and then this year we went to the Super Bowl," Philips told Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston. "So, I might have to say it ... The first year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on the door. Next year we're gonna kick the son of a b---- in."

By the end of the comment Phillips was laughing, likely knowing his quote would draw attention, but being unable to resist.

"Sorry, I had to say it," Phillips said chuckling.

The Rams have the young talent to bounce back, but also have several questions looming heading deeper into 2019. How will the team replace Ndamukong Suh? Will left tackle Andrew Whitworth retire? Could other veterans like Aqib Talib be necessary cap casualties? What the deal with the Todd Gurley situation? Will Jared Goff bounce back from a disastrous Super Bowl performance?

It's easy to see on paper how the Rams could finish the three-year progression from novices, to Super Bowl party crashers, to eventual champions. Yet, as teams have proven time and time again, a return trip to the Super Bowl is far from a given for any team any season -- expect New England, obviously.