Around The NFL Podcast: Super Bowl recap

In a concourse filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to the New England Patriots winning the Super Bowl! The heroes share their takeaways from the big game (1:00), and discuss the night's marquee plays, including Tom Brady's early interception (10:30), Jared Goff's massive overthrow (25:45), Gronk's spectacular catch (32:35) and Gostowski's game-clinching field goal (48:30). To close out the show, the rainmaker bids the season adieu by retiring (59:00).

LISTEN: