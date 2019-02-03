NFL community reacts to Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win

The Lombardi Trophy is headed back to Foxborough.
The New England Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta. Tom Brady clinched his sixth title and Julian Edelman was named MVP.
Here's how the NFL community reacted on social media:
VIctory. pic.twitter.com/MW2rmeP99zâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
CHAMPS! #LFG pic.twitter.com/RG9BFo8Kjfâ Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 4, 2019
Six. #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/GBYUYDKKypâ NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
"WOOOOOOOOOOOO!" ï¿½ï¿½@RobGronkowski checks in after winning #SBLIII! pic.twitter.com/29GFAuDPRTâ NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
Congrats to World Champions @Patriots on making history... and also the @RamsNFL on an incredible season, both deserve to be celebrated! As a Fball fan I feel lucky to be able to witness the GOATs (QB/Coach/Dynasty) run from start to finish! #WontSeeAnythingLikeThisAgainâ Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 4, 2019
Brady the ï¿½ï¿½!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½.â LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019
Lot of reasons to smile. pic.twitter.com/rliu5lnSRZâ Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2019
Good win @Patriots!!! Congratulations fellas!!! #PatsNationâ Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) February 4, 2019
TB12 ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/CyczBdLsNGâ Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) February 4, 2019
Might as well put Brady in the hall of fame tonight. Why drag it outâ Donald Jones (@Dajones19) February 4, 2019
Brady the ï¿½ï¿½...beat the Rams with 1 reciever.â Brandon King (@BrandonKing4787) February 4, 2019
TOM BRADY pic.twitter.com/Jp9wLHfz8kâ Robert E. Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) February 4, 2019