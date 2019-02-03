NFL community reacts to Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win

The Lombardi Trophy is headed back to Foxborough.

The New England Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta. Tom Brady clinched his sixth title and Julian Edelman was named MVP.

Here's how the NFL community reacted on social media:

Congrats to World Champions @Patriots on making history... and also the @RamsNFL on an incredible season, both deserve to be celebrated! As a Fball fan I feel lucky to be able to witness the GOATs (QB/Coach/Dynasty) run from start to finish! #WontSeeAnythingLikeThisAgain â Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 4, 2019

Brady the ï¿½ï¿½!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. â LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Lot of reasons to smile. pic.twitter.com/rliu5lnSRZ â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2019

Might as well put Brady in the hall of fame tonight. Why drag it out â Donald Jones (@Dajones19) February 4, 2019