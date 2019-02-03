Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof to be closed for SB LIII

Super Bowl LIII will be played completely indoors.

The plan for Sunday in Atlanta is to open the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof for pregame festivities, including the national anthem and a flyover from the Air Force Thunderbirds, NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy revealed on Twitter. The roof will be closed for the game as well as pregame warmups.

This will be the third consecutive Super Bowl played in a dome.

New England is 4-3 in Super Bowls played in indoor stadiums with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Their previous five appearances were all played in domes, three of which they lost.

The Patriots' victory over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI was held at the Superdome in New Orleans.