Brady, Belichick pen HOF letters on behalf of Law, Seymour

Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law has missed being voted into the NFL Hall of Fame the past three tries. Tom Brady is trying to end that streak this year.

Ahead of the HOF committee meeting on Saturday in Atlanta, Brady took the time out to write a letter to voters to stump for his former teammate.

Brady touted Law as "a pain in the ass ... which I know he would acknowledge as the term of endearment it is intended to be," per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"Looking back, I realize how lucky I was then to be challenged every day by one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game. It helped me work harder to become successful in this league and ultimately prepared me to become the player I am today," Brady wrote.

Brady also noted the effect Law's play had on the NFL game at large. TB12 pointed out how rules changed after the way Law mauled Colts Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, en route to three interceptions in the 2003 AFC Championship game.

"Following that season, the competition committee redefined illegal contact and cracked down on pass interference penalties, changing the way the game has been played for well over a decade. In that way, Ty Law changed the game of football," Brady wrote. "Few players can claim that type of impact on the game. As a quarterback, I appreciate that he helped bring about those changes."

Law played the first 10 seasons of his 15-year pro career with the Patriots, including Brady's first five in New England.

Brady wasn't the only one to highlight the accomplishments of a former Patriot this week. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wrote a letter on behalf of Richard Seymour to the selection committee, per Reiss.

"Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork are the two best defensive linemen I have coached," Belichick wrote in his letter to the Hall of Fame selection committee. "Richard had a rare combination of size, speed, strength and athleticism. He was a smart player who understood game plans and adjustments on the field. His length, strength and quickness allowed him to match up on any offensive lineman favorably.

"His physical and mental versatility, as well as his ability to master multiple techniques, made him dominant as an inside or outside player."

Law and Seymour are two of 15 finalists hoping to be selected into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class will be announced at NFL Honors on Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.