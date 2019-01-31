On Sunday, the New England Patriots will play in their ninth Super Bowl since the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era began. The two G.O.A.T.s have won five championships together, including three titles in four years during the early 2000s, the fourth Lombardi was won in dramatic fashion against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and the fifth came after an epic comeback in Super Bowl LI.

Even their Super Bowl losing teams were great. The 2007 Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season before falling to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. The Giants again bested New England in Super Bowl XLVI, and the Patriots' third Super Bowl loss came at the hands of Nick Foles' Eagles a year ago.

With so many great teams to choose from, which Patriots Super Bowl team is the best of the Bill-Belichick-Tom Brady era?



Forget the loss to Big Blue and recognize the '07 Pats

I know the 16-0 2007 team didn't win the Super Bowl -- thanks, in part, to David Tyree's miraculous helmet catch -- but that team was the most complete team Bill Belichick has ever had. The number of difference-makers on both sides of the ball was almost unfair, from Randy Moss to Wes Welker on offense and Tedy Bruschi to Asante Samuel to Rodney Harrison on defense. We haven't seen a team that good since.



They lost the My pick for the best Patriots team during the Brady-Belichick era was the 2007 team that lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl It is the only 16-0 team in the history of the NFL. It was their best regular-season record in their era. When you look at their teams early on, they were stronger on defense. As time went on, they became stronger on offense but weaker on defense. I thought the 2007 team was the most balanced when you look at the breakdown of their personnel on both sides of the ball.On offense, they had QB Tom Brady , WR Randy Moss, WR Wes Welker, OG Logan Mankins and OT Matt Light. On defense, they had NT Vince Wilfork, DE Richard Seymour, LB Mike Vrabel, LB Tedy Bruschi and DB Rodney Harrison.They lost the Super Bowl on an incredible catch to the Giants , but I looked at the whole season not one game.



+ Follow On Twitter This is a no-brainer ... 2007 Patriots are far and away the best It's got to be the 16-0 team. Obviously, some wouldn't consider this the best team of the Brady-Belichick era because it finished the season with a loss. But this group was so darn dominant in the regular season, breaking records all over the place. ... How can it rank anything other than No. 1? Right, the whole It's got to be the 16-0 team. Obviously, some wouldn't consider this the best team of the Brady-Belichick era because it finished the season with a loss. But this group was so darn dominant in the regular season, breaking records all over the place. ... How can it rank anything other than No. 1? Right, the whole Super Bowl thing. But hot damn, peak angry-Brady. Vintage Randy Moss. Running up the score on teams. It was great. Tell me: If you absolutely needed to win one football game, which of these nine squads would you want? That's what I thought.