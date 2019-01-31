On Sunday, the New England Patriots will play in their ninth Super Bowl since the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era began. The two G.O.A.T.s have won five championships together, including three titles in four years during the early 2000s, the fourth Lombardi was won in dramatic fashion against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and the fifth came after an epic comeback in Super Bowl LI.
Even their Super Bowl losing teams were great. The 2007 Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season before falling to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. The Giants again bested New England in Super Bowl XLVI, and the Patriots' third Super Bowl loss came at the hands of Nick Foles' Eagles a year ago.
With so many great teams to choose from, which Patriots Super Bowl team is the best of the Bill-Belichick-Tom Brady era?
Forget the loss to Big Blue and recognize the '07 Pats
I know the 16-0 2007 team didn't win the
Super Bowl
-- thanks, in part, to David Tyree's miraculous helmet catch -- but that team was the most complete team Bill Belichick has ever had. The number of difference-makers on both sides of the ball was almost unfair, from Randy Moss to Wes Welker on offense and Tedy Bruschi to Asante Samuel to Rodney Harrison on defense. We haven't seen a team
that
good since.
The 2004 Patriots featured studs on both sides of the ball
The
Patriots
' defense in the early 2000s, which featured my colleague Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Mike Vrabel, Ty Law and others, was one of the best units for much of New England's run, slowing great offenses -- the
Rams
' "Greatest Show on Turf," a dynamic
Panthers
unit and the Andy Reid-led
Eagles
-- to win three
Super Bowl
titles. The 2004 team's offensive unit pushed that group over the top, scoring 27.3 points per game that season, at least four points per game more than the Pats teams that won prior to then.
New England's 2007 team was the most balanced of the era
My pick for the best
Patriots
team during the Brady-Belichick era was the 2007 team that lost to the
Giants
in the
Super Bowl
.
It is the only 16-0 team in the history of the NFL. It was their best regular-season record in their era. When you look at their teams early on, they were stronger on defense. As time went on, they became stronger on offense but weaker on defense. I thought the 2007 team was the most balanced when you look at the breakdown of their personnel on both sides of the ball.
On offense, they had QB
Tom Brady
, WR Randy Moss, WR Wes Welker, OG Logan Mankins and OT Matt Light. On defense, they had NT Vince Wilfork, DE Richard Seymour, LB Mike Vrabel, LB Tedy Bruschi and DB Rodney Harrison.
They lost the
Super Bowl
on an incredible catch to the
Giants
, but I looked at the whole season not one game.
The 2014 squad was full of talent AND finished the job
A lot of people will pick the '07 team but that squad lost the
Super Bowl
. How can they be considered the best team in the Belichick-Brady era having lost the
Super Bowl
? It can't. With that said, I'm taking the 2014
Patriots
. There were a ton of veteran players near the end of their careers who the
Patriots
got the best of (Darrelle Revis) and several young up-and-comers (Malcolm Butler). This team had great balance and made huge plays when it needed to.
This is a no-brainer ... 2007 Patriots are far and away the best
It's got to be the 16-0 team. Obviously, some wouldn't consider this the best team of the Brady-Belichick era because it finished the season with a loss. But this group was so darn dominant in the regular season, breaking records all over the place. ... How can it rank anything other than No. 1? Right, the whole
Super Bowl
thing. But hot damn, peak angry-Brady. Vintage Randy Moss. Running up the score on teams. It was great. Tell me: If you absolutely needed to win one football game, which of these nine squads would you want? That's what I thought.
Pats' high-flying 2007 squad takes the cake
As a former NFL quarterback, I have to go with the '07 team. It felt like
Tom Brady
, Randy Moss and Wes Welker were running circles around the rest of the league. This team could score at will, and the defense was no slouch either.