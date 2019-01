Which Patriots Super Bowl team is the best of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era?

New England's 2007 team was the most balanced of the era

My pick for the best Patriots team during the Brady-Belichick era was the 2007 team that lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl It is the only 16-0 team in the history of the NFL. It was their best regular-season record in their era. When you look at their teams early on, they were stronger on defense. As time went on, they became stronger on offense but weaker on defense. I thought the 2007 team was the most balanced when you look at the breakdown of their personnel on both sides of the ball.On offense, they had QB Tom Brady , WR Randy Moss, WR Wes Welker, OG Logan Mankins and OT Matt Light. On defense, they had NT Vince Wilfork, DE Richard Seymour, LB Mike Vrabel, LB Tedy Bruschi and DB Rodney Harrison.They lost the Super Bowl on an incredible catch to the Giants , but I looked at the whole season not one game.