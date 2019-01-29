Tony Romo predicts SBLIII score, but won't say winner

ATLANTA -- Tony Romo made national headlines after the AFC Championship Game for his uncanny ability to call out plays before they happened during CBS's broadcast.

Romo was so good that Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips joked he wanted to link an earpiece to Romo in the booth to know what Tom Brady was going to do in Super Bowl LIII.

I asked Wade Phillips about planning for Tom Brady in the postseason and whatâs the plan this time around. He told me his plan is to get an earpiece with Tony Romo in it to tell him whatâs going to happen before each play. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2019

When told of Phillips' comments during a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Romo, who will call his first Super Bowl this Sunday, jokingly advised against the Rams DC doing that.

"Well, probably not a good idea," Romo said with a wide grin. "No, coach is fantastic. He's going to come up with a great plan and I think he's going to have to because Tom's going to be obviously prepared."

The kidding aside, Romo made a seamless transition from jokester to NFL analyst and said he believed Sunday's matchup provides a unique matchup between two highly competent coaching staffs.

Each team boasts a fair share of superstar players, of course, but Romo focused on the Patriots' Bill Belichick and the Rams' Sean McVay.

"You're going to see real-time adjustment in this football game going on by both sides, and I think that's one of the more enjoyable aspects of this game going in," Romo said. "We're just starting to get into it a little bit more right now, but I think by the end of the week you'll find that this game will start off a certain way, and someone will have an advantage like the Patriots did last week with the Chiefs, and then there will be an adjustment that will be made.

"If you don't, you probably won't beat one of these staffs because their ability to change it up and basically get in to the best possible stuff as the game goes on is really a credit to them how good they are."

Still, a lot of the media attention during the CBS Sports' press conference fell on Romo's ability to make predictions and he wasn't let off the hook when asked for a final score in Super Bowl LIII.

Romo stayed away from identifying the winner, but he obliged by forecasting a close game.

"I'm going to go 28-24 and I think that 24 has the ball at the end and they don't score."