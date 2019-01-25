Rams or Patriots: Which Super Bowl LIII defense do you trust more?

There's been a lot of talk about the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams' potent offenses heading into Super Bowl LIII. But what about the units on the other side of the ball aiming to stop Tom Brady and Jared Goff?

In the regular season, the Patriots' defense ranked seventh in points and 21st in yards allowed, while the Rams were locked at 20th in points and 19th in yards. Bill Belichick's Patriots have continued to be that same bend-but-don't-break unit this postseason, while Wade Phillips' Rams have seen some improvement with the return of veteran cornerback Aqib Talib.

That said, which defense do you trust more in Super Bowl LIII?



Will Blackmon

+ Follow On Twitter As long as Belichick is in charge, I'm all in on the Pats' D The The Patriots often stepped up when it counted this season, and although they don't have a game-wrecker like the Rams have in Aaron Donald , they have Bill Belichick. He keeps the defense disciplined and puts his players in position to succeed in every situation. Belichick is the master at knowing his opponent's and own players' strengths and weaknesses, and it often shows on the scoreboard.