Rams or Patriots: Which Super Bowl LIII defense do you trust more?

There's been a lot of talk about the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams' potent offenses heading into Super Bowl LIII. But what about the units on the other side of the ball aiming to stop Tom Brady and Jared Goff?

In the regular season, the Patriots' defense ranked seventh in points and 21st in yards allowed, while the Rams were locked at 20th in points and 19th in yards. Bill Belichick's Patriots have continued to be that same bend-but-don't-break unit this postseason, while Wade Phillips' Rams have seen some improvement with the return of veteran cornerback Aqib Talib.

That said, which defense do you trust more in Super Bowl LIII?



Adam Rank

+ Follow On Twitter Rams' D has the better matchup in this contest The



And if you'll notice, Sean McVay is a member of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. A team that crushed the The Patriots ' defense could be in some trouble in this game. The Patriots have used man coverage on 54.6 percent of coverage snaps, the highest rate in the NFL by a lot. And they create all of their pass rush from man coverage. The only downside is Jared Goff has performed better against man coverage this year than zone. While his completion percentage is much higher against zone coverage, he's had a 10-1 TD-INT ratio and a passer rating of 104.1 against, man. The Patriots have also allowed more than five yards per rush against 11 personnel (which the Rams run like all of the time), which means McVay can get the run going.And if you'll notice, Sean McVay is a member of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. A team that crushed the Patriots ' defense in the Super Bowl two years ago. Obviously, the Falcons ran out of juice in that game, but I feel like McVay has learned that lesson and won't be done in by that. So I guess that's a lot of words to say I'm leaning Rams defense here.



Will Blackmon

+ Follow On Twitter As long as Belichick is in charge, I'm all in on the Pats' D The The Patriots often stepped up when it counted this season, and although they don't have a game-wrecker like the Rams have in Aaron Donald , they have Bill Belichick. He keeps the defense disciplined and puts his players in position to succeed in every situation. Belichick is the master at knowing his opponent's and own players' strengths and weaknesses, and it often shows on the scoreboard.