Sean McVay, youngest to coach in Super Bowl, turns 33

Happy birthday, Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams coach turns 33 years old today, making him the youngest to ever guide a team to a Super Bowl.

In honor of McVay's birthday, let's take a gander at some of the age-related discrepancies heading into the Super Bowl LIII battle between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots:

Should the Rams emerge victorious, McVay would become the youngest head coach (33 years, 10 days) to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, besting the record set by Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who was 36 and 323 days when he won Super Bowl XLIII.

Moreover, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 33 years and 283 days older than McVay, the largest age difference between opposing head coaches in Super Bowl history, per NFL Research.

Largest Age Difference Between Head Coaches In Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIII: NE Bill Belichick & LAR Sean McVay. Age Difference: 33 years, 283 days

Super Bowl III NYJ Weeb Ewbank & BLT Don Shula. Age Difference: 22 years, 243 days

Super Bowl XXXIV STL Dick Vermeil & TEN Jeff Fisher. Age Difference: 21 years, 118 days

Super Bowl XXX DAL Barry Switzer & PIT Bill Cowher. Age Difference: 19 years, 215 days

Super Bowl LI NE Bill Belichick & ATL Dan Quinn. Age Difference: 18 years, 148 days

The elder won each of the previous four Super Bowl matchups between coaches with the biggest age discrepancies.

Belichick has been employed in the NFL at the coordinator or head coach level longer than McVay has been alive.

The coaching matchup includes the largest (or tied) differential among opposing Super Bowl head coaches in numerous categories.

Bill Belichick & Sean McVay Head Coaching Career

Bill Belichick: Seasons as head coach: 24; Career wins: 291; Playoff appearances: 17; Postseason games: 41; Postseason wins: 30; Super Bowl appearances: 8; Super Bowl wins: 5

Sean McVay: Seasons as head coach: 2; Career wins: 26; Playoff appearances: 2; Postseason games: 3; Postseason wins: 2; Super Bowl appearances: 0; Super Bowl wins: 0

Regardless of Super Bowl LIII outcome, the winning coach will make history. A New England win would make Belichick the oldest head coach to win Super Bowl. A Los Angeles win would make McVay youngest head coach to win Super Bowl.

Tom Brady, 41, is 8 years, 174 days older than McVay, the largest age gap between a starting QB and an opposing head coach in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era.