Jacoby Brissett: 'I want to be a starter in this league'

Jacoby Brissett represents one of the best quarterback insurance policies in the NFL. The young signal-caller, however, yearns for more.

"I want to be a starter in this league," Brissett said earlier this offseason, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. "If that's what you're asking me, yeah, I want to be a starter in this league."

Brissett started 15 games for Indy in 2017, as Andrew Luck sat out the entire campaign due to a recurring shoulder injury. In a starting role, Brissett showed he could move an offense despite not having much support around him -- including a previously porous offensive line that helped lead to a 52-sack season.

"Everybody in this room wants to be a starter," Brissett said. "Nobody wants to be a backup."

A young quarterback with the size, athletic ability, who can make all the throws and has starting experience is a commodity in the NFL. If Brissett were on the open market, he'd be one of the top options for QB-needy teams.

Alas, he's still under contract in Indy for the bargain rate of $890,114 in base salary on the final year of his rookie contract.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard previously said he would need to be blown away by a trade offer to ship Brissett out of town.

Given his price tag, experience, and Luck's injury history, Brissett's value to Indy remains immense. Trading him would also mean Indy would be forced to pick over the QB scrap heap for a less-desirable veteran option to back up Luck.

Brissett knows the score, and he's not complaining about spending another season in Indy.

"I can't complain about anything. I'm blessed," Brissett said. "I've got a good job. I pay my bills. My family's good. I'm good.

"To think of something that might happen in the near future would be stupid to be honest with you. I'm not going to do that."

Perhaps he won't have a shot at a starting gig in 2019, but 2020 could bring about a different path to Brissett's career.