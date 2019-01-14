Colts GM: Trade offer for Brissett must 'blow me away'

Jacoby Brissett enters the final year of his rookie contract, but the Indianapolis Colts have no intention on shipping Andrew Luck's backup out of town unless they get a treasure-trove in compensation.

During his season-ending press conference on Monday, general manager Chris Ballard said he'd have to be bowled over by an offer to trade Brissett.

"It would take somebody doing something that would blow me away, and it has to be the right thing for the kid, too," he said, via George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin.

Ballard's refrain echoes owner Jim Irsay's comments from August, when he declared the Colts wouldn't trade Brissett for a first-round pick.

Irsay's comments came before Andrew Luck played in a single regular-season game in more than a year. After Luck's MVP-caliber campaign, carrying the Colts into the playoffs a year or two earlier than most pundits expected, the situation is altered slightly. But the Colts want to keep Brissett around as insurance given Luck's injury history.

With few obvious teams looking for quarterbacks this offseason, it's likely Ballard won't get a game-changing offer that would make him reconsider sending Brissett out of town before the season. Tides can change, however, over the course of a summer, as we saw with the Sam Bradford trade from Philadelphia to Minnesota three years ago after injury struck down Teddy Bridgewater.