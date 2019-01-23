Cardinals re-sign Larry Fitzgerald to one-year contract

Larry Fitzgerald's NFL career is not over.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that the future Hall of Fame receiver will return for his 16th NFL season by signing a one-year contract.

"No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald," team president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever. We are thrilled he'll be back in 2019."

Fitzgerald, who turns 36 in August, has debated retirement the past several offseasons, but has consistently said Arizona would be the only organization he'd play for in the NFL. Despite his age, Fitzgerald still led the Cards with 69 receptions, 734 yards receiving and six touchdown catches in 2018.

Thank you to Mr. Bidwill for your honesty, support, and friendship (and for lowering the hurdles for your guy lol) https://t.co/UhINlrO7eV â Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 23, 2019

The return of the sure-handed Fitzgerald is a huge boon for new coach Kliff Kingsbury and young quarterback Josh Rosen that can't go understated. He might not be the game-changing, athletically dominant performer of his early years, but Fitzgerald is still a reliable threat and will certainly make life easier on Rosen.

If Fitzgerald had walked away, the Cardinals receiver group would suddenly look like a massive need. While depth remains an issue, pairing Fitzy and rising young stud Christian Kirk gives Arizona the start to a solid corps for Kingsbury's offense.

This past season, Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history (16,279), sitting behind only Jerry Rice. In 2019, Fitzy should surpass Tony Gonzalez for the second-most receptions all-time -- at 1,303 the Cardinals' receiver needs just 23 catches to pass Gonzalez.